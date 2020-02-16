Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $302,762.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,387,482 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

