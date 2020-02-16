Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.34 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $402,015.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and GOPAX. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

