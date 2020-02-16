Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00042797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market cap of $51.03 million and $2.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00426497 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006762 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

