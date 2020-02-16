Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $110.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.