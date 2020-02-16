QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $89.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

