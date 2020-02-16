QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. 6,256,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

