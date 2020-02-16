Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $701.27 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $238.82 million and approximately $701.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00025122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BCEX, HBUS and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006944 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,138,368 coins and its circulating supply is 96,388,348 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Coinrail, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Bithumb, Liquid, OKEx, Allcoin, EXX, Liqui, Iquant, Bittrex, Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg, Coinone, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, CoinEx, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24, DigiFinex, BigONE, Ovis, BitForex, Binance, ABCC, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, BCEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Coindeal, DragonEX, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

