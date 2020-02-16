Qitmeer Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Allcoin. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $14,190.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.