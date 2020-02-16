QASH (QASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $384,130.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, GOPAX, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $384,130.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.02750130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00230850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00141077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021661 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.