QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. QAD has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

