Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Q2 worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

