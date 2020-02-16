Pundi X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.84 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $56.81 million and $12.84 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

