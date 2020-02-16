Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,491,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. 209,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

