PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI) Trading Up 0.9%

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.28 ($2.33) and last traded at A$3.28 ($2.33), approximately 18,549 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.25 ($2.30).

The company has a market capitalization of $863.57 million and a PE ratio of 32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.87.

About PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI)

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

