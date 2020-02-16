Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,895. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

