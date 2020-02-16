Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.