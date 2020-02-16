Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at A$25.03 ($17.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.41. Pro Medicus has a one year low of A$13.10 ($9.29) and a one year high of A$38.39 ($27.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$26.95.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

