Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Toro worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Toro stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

