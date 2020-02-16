Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.85 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.