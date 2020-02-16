Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Washington Federal worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 234,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

