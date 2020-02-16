Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $153.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE PRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 350,264 shares. Primerica has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Primerica by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.