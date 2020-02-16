PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 258.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $61.00 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $735,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,251,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,799,700. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

