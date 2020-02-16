Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Shares Up 14.3%

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) shares shot up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

