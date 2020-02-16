Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

