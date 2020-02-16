Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 430,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,626. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

