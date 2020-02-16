Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 310,893 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,327 shares of company stock worth $15,230,220. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

