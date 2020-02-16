Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSTL. Compass Point began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,573 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

