Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Post worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,279 shares. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

