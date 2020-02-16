POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $45.91. 115,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,247. POSCO has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.