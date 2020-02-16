Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.