Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $61.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

