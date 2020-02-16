Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE POR opened at $61.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.