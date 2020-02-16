Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.33 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Populous has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb, OKEx and DragonEX. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.03016510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

