PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $55.78 on Friday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.