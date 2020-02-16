PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 370,622 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of WEC Energy Group worth $267,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,492 shares. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $102.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

