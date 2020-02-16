PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 115,949 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $358,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

