PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.48% of S&P Global worth $321,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

SPGI stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.65. 979,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $307.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average is $265.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

