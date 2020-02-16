PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 674,344 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,344 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $829,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,508 shares. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

