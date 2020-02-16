PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $654.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $654,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

