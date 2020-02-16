PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $456.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.78% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $456,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.63. 145,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.