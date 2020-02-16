PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.10 Billion Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,016,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 16.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 22.04% of BlackRock worth $17,099,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 472,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

