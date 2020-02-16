PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $529,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,465,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,007,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

