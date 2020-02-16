Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Short Interest Update

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 1,594,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $589.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Plantronics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

