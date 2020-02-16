Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $80.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,949. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

