Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $80.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,949. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
