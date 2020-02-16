PIVX (PIVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $978,416.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $978,416.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003751 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Crex24 and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018622 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004750 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Crex24, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom, Graviex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

