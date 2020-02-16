Piper Sandler Raises Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $195.28 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

