Piper Sandler Lowers Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $88.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

