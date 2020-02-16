Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $117.33. 3,810,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.