Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,128 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,437. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.