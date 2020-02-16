Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,476.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 454,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 436,635 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

