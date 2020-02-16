Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,747 shares. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

